Coronavirus figures: West Sussex sees another rise in confirmed cases

West Sussex has seen another rise in confirmed cases, figures from yesterday (March 25) show.

Five more cases were diagnosed across the county, bringing the total to 57, according to data from Public Health England.

The latest coronavirus figures

Here are the figures for the last few days:

Weds, March 25: 57

Tues, March 24: 52

Mon, March 23: 28

Sun, March 22: 27

Sat, March 21: 27

Nationally, 1,452 patients were diagnosed on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 9,529. Deaths have risen to 463.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the first West Sussex patient had died after contracting the virus – an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

