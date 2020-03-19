Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in West Sussex rise to 16 as Boris Johnson plans to 'turn the tide against virus'

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex has risen to 16, according to government figures.

The number testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county previously stood at ten.

Across the UK, 3,269 people have contracted the virus

Across the UK, 3,269 people have contracted the virus.

However, in his latest press conference this evening (Thursday, March 19), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I do think, looking at it all, that we can turn the tide within the next 12 weeks."

Although, when asked on what he meant by the three-month timescale, the Prime Minister said he did not know how long it would go on for.

It was also stated this evening that trials on a vaccine were expected to begin within a month, with the aim of obtaining a 'game-changing' antibodies test

Coronavirus cases across the UK (Public Health England)

Mr Johnson ruled out closing down public transport in London but revealed that some people in the capital were not following government guidance on social distancing and would be 'enforced' to be apart 'if necessary'.

The government also pledged to standby those adversely affected.

Mr Johnson said: "We're asking students to put their education on hold, we're asking people not to socialise in the normal way and already we can see the impact this is having on the UK economy and on business, on great, great companies.

"So it's vital that we in government stand behind them when what we are asking everyone to do is so crucial for saving literally thousands of lives by fighting this virus." Read more from the Prime Minister's latest press conference here

What is COVID-19?

– Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

– if you live alone and you have symptoms of coronavirus illness (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home for seven days from when your symptoms started.

– if you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.