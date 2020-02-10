Coronavirus: Brighton GP surgery closed as 'staff member diagnosed with virus'

A GP surgery in Brighton is closed due to a staff member reportedly contracting coronavirus.

National media outlets are reporting that the County Oak Medical Centre in Carden Hill, Brighton, has been shut today (February 10) and cleaning teams have been seen inside after the staff member tested positive. This comes after the Department for Health announced four other people in Brighton had the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms. They said the new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France. Emergency treatment pods have been set up at hospitals across Sussex to assess people presenting with coronavirus. Anyone who has travelled from anywhere in China in the last 14 days and developed symptoms of a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, is advised to immediately isolate themselves and call NHS 111.

County Oak Medical Centre is currently closed due to a staff member contracting coronavirus, national media outlets have reported freelance Buy a Photo

County Oak Medical Centre is currently closed due to a staff member contracting coronavirus, national media outlets have reported freelance Buy a Photo

County Oak Medical Centre is currently closed due to a staff member contracting coronavirus, national media outlets have reported freelance Buy a Photo

County Oak Medical Centre is currently closed due to a staff member contracting coronavirus, national media outlets have reported freelance Buy a Photo

View more