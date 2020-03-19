Coronavirus: Arundel Castle to remain closed ‘until further notice’

Arundel Castle has announced it will remain closed until further notice amid Coronavirus fears.

The historic West Sussex attraction was set to reopen on April 1, but has pushed back the return date in light of new guidance over the outbreak.

Arundel Castle SUS-200319-151625001

The castle’s manager, Stephen Manion, said: “The health of all is a priority. Given the unprecedented situation the country finds itself in we have taken the tough decision not to open as planned at the beginning of April and to remain closed until further notice.

“We understand that visiting the Castle and our events was something that many people were looking forward to, particularly this spring, and we have therefore made this decision with heavy hearts.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and review our plans as necessary and will provide updates via social media and on our website should our plans change.”

For more information, please visit www.arundelcastle.org or keep updated via Twitter on https://twitter.com/ArundelCastle or on Facebook via www.facebook.com/ArundelCastle.