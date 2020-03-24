Coronavirus: Arun council leader’s message of unity during lockdown

The leader of Arun District Council has urged our community to unite amid the current lockdown.

On Monday night (March 23), the Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation and told people to stay at home apart from one form of daily exercise, travel to and from work only where absolutely necessary, shopping for essential items, or for medical or care needs.

It is the latest acceleration of increasingly draconian measures put in place to halt the spread of coronavirus, which has infected at least 28 people in West Sussex and 6,650 nationwide, as of Monday.

In response, councillor James Walsh – a former GP – said: “The complete lockdown announced by the PM is a logical extension of the need for total social distancing to prevent the very rapid spread of this highly infectious virus.

“We owe it to each other in our families, community, and society as a whole to ensure that the NHS can cope, and the greatest number are protected.

“Yes, it means sacrifice, but we are all in this together.”

He also welcomed the various support groups that had been set up online in the wake of the coronavirus prevention measures.

He said: Support for businesses and employees is now coming from central Government, as local government just does not have the resources locally.

“Many community groups are springing up via Facebook etc (but beware of scams), and should take their lead from the County and District councils, and from the Local Resilience Forum, to look after the elderly, vulnerable and housebound.

“Please consult West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council and parish council websites for detailed local information, and remember to look out for neighbours.

“I am very grateful for this volunteering in the community, but please ensure that it is properly co-ordinated through the hubs being set up this week.”

He went on to say: “There is no need for panic, and certainly not panic buying at supermarkets, but a sensible approach to staying indoors, keeping 2m away from others, and self isolating for the prescribed times if exhibiting a fever and a new dry cough, or coming into contact with someone with symptoms.”