Arun Wellbeing team works with Littlehampton school to highlight its adult services in the district

The Arun Wellbeing team visited White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton and offered mini wellbeing MOTs to more than 150 staff, parents and carers.

The visit followed healthy eating sessions with children in years five and six, and the wellbeing team said they received a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

Everyone was weighed and measured in the playground and the team gave away more than 200 water bottles and squidgy stress apples.

For some, the health assessments were an eye-opening experience, with one mum saying ‘I didn’t realise I was this heavy’.

The alcohol unit measuring glasses proved particularly fascinating and many parents were surprised to see how little alcohol made one unit.

The aim was to raise awareness of the Arun Wellbeing service, providing free support and advice to adults in the district to tackle the risk factors that contribute to the development of heart disease, cancers, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

