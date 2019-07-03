Action from Angmering footballer’s charity match for hospital unit that saved his son’s life
Angmering Football Club defender Matt Woodward’s charity match at Rustington Sports and Social Club for Friends of PICU proved even better than he hoped, raising money for the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children’s Hospital that saved his son’s life.
Matt said: “Well, it turned out to be quite a successful day. I set a target of £1,000 thinking I wouldn’t get near it and be more than happy with £500 to £600. I’ve counted all the money and made an amazing £1,138.98.” Read more about three-year-old Oscar’s journey here
Three-year-old Oscar Woodward, whose life was saved by the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton Children's Hospital. 'Picture: Liz Pearce LP190638