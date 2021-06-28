Your chance to give a special thank you message to a teacher

Fantastic teachers and support staff at our schools. Picture by Shutterstock

This last school year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, with teachers and support staff going over and above the call of duty to keep schools open for those who had to continue working during the many lockdowns, to run online classes and adapt their lessons and classrooms to meet covid regulations.

Despite all this uncertainty and changes, they have still managed to educate and inspire their students.

So, with the school year coming to an end next month, we want to give you the opportunity to tell the world how special your child’s teacher, teaching assistant, school helper or college lecturer is.

Your chance to say thank you! Picture by Shutterstock

You have the chance to send the person who has helped or inspired them a public message of thanks that the whole world can see.

You may want to thank the class teacher who has worked miracles to continue providing high quality education in these tough times.

Or perhaps there is a specialist who has worked with your child and deserves that extra bit of recognition.

All you need to do is fill in this form and we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, where they work and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them near the end of term.