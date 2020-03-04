editorial image

Youngsters enjoy newly renovated Littlehampton park: in pictures

Youngsters had a whale of a time at a newly renovated park in Littlehampton.

Linden Park reopened on Friday (February 28) following the refurbishment – and the Ladybirds nursery school based in the Scout hall nearby wasted no time in taking advantage of the facilities. Owner Sarah Eaton praised Arun District Council’s work, such as disabled-friendly equipment like net swings, which meant all of their children could have fun. She said: “The children were absolutely over the moon.”

Gracie Henley, 3, fom Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Gracie Henley, 3, fom Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Mary-Jane Eaton, 4, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Mary-Jane Eaton, 4, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Thomas Reynolds, 3, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo: Derek Martin
Thomas Reynolds, 3, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo: Derek Martin
Reily Brown 4, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
Reily Brown 4, from Ladybirds Nursery School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography
