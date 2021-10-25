Yapton schoolchildren given new playhouse by developer

Pupils at Yapton CofE Primary School are already enjoying their new playhouse, donated by housebuilder Dandara

The playhouse was designed and created by the site team at Dandara’s Paddock View development, next to Yapton CofE Primary School in North End Road, Yapton.

It will be used as a ‘Book Nook’ to provide an outdoor opportunity for reading and is part of an ongoing relationship between the housebuilder and the school, with Dandara previously donating mud to the schools ‘mud kitchen’ and involving pupils in the naming of streets throughout Paddock View.

Kim Huggett, head teacher at Yapton CofE Primary, said: “We are always happy to work with Dandara. Our ongoing partnership with the Paddock View site team has helped to encourage an interest in how homes are built amongst the pupils.

“The children are very excited to be able to use the playhouse as a ‘Book Nook’ which they can use during reading time and playtime.”

Jonny Betteridge, site manager at Paddock View, said: “We were thrilled to be able to craft a playhouse and donate it to the pupils at Yapton CofE Primary School.

“We always enjoy working with the school to create fun and educational activities – which hopefully drive an interest in construction.”

Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara, added: “We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue working with Yapton CofE Primary School thanks to our Paddock View development. We hope the pupils enjoy their new playhouse and we look forward to working with them again in the near future.”

