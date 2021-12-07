Each of the year groups across the school completed the fun run on Friday.

Pupils in the junior school dressed up or made items to represent each of the 12 days of Christmas, including giant hoops wrapped in tinsel to represent the five gold rings, a squad of drummers drumming and milk cartons for the maids a milking.

The children in the infant school classes represented each of Santa’s reindeer.

Julia Cook, head teacher’s PA, said: “Dave Burrows, one of our Year 5 teachers, ran throughout the day with all of the classes, encouraging the children and running a half marathon in the process.

“The children looked amazing dressed in their festive outfits, with the addition of sets of antlers and red noses especially for the event.

“We were also lucky to have Santa drop in for the day, cheering the children on with plenty of bell ringing and ho, ho, hos.”

The event has raised more than £5,000 for the hospices so far, with more money still coming in.

Julia added: “We are completely blown away by the amount we have raised, especially in these difficult Covid times.”

Mary Bye, St Barnabas House community fundraiser, said: “From everyone at St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House, I’d like to say a big thank you to Durrington Infant and Junior School.

“Your support makes a big difference to local people in the community. Hospice care wouldn’t be possible without you. Thank you!”

1. Durrington Infant and Junior School pupils supported Chestnut Tree and St Barnabas House hospices by taking part in a one-mile sponsored Reindeer Run. Photo Sales

