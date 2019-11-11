Worthing College responds to South Downs Leisure ending its FIT4 partnership deal

Worthing College has responded to the news that South Downs Leisure is ending its partnership with the site.

Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing Leisure Centre and Davison Leisure Centre remain in the FIT4 programme but Worthing College Fitness Centre will cease to be open as a South Downs Leisure site after Thursday, November 28, 2019. The decision applies to both the gym and classes run at Worthing College.

Paul Riley, principal of Worthing College, said: “Worthing College is sorry to see our partnership on the FIT4 programme facilities with South Downs Leisure come to an end as we both explore other investment priorities that makes continuing unsustainable.

“We will be exploring how best to optimise the gym facility at the college for our students alongside public access in due course, following ongoing consideration of our investment priorities in our extensive campus buildings and grounds.”