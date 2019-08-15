Worthing College celebrates best-ever A-level results – for fifth year in a row

The Worthing College community is proudly celebrating a fifth consecutive year of best-ever A-level results this morning.

The pass rate at the college was 99.1 per cent – above the latest average for sixth-form colleges nationally – and 43 per cent of students achieved grades A* to B.

Worthing College is celebrating another successful set of A-level results

And the college – which became part of the Chichester College Group earlier this year – recorded a 100 per cent pass rate in 26 out of 31 A-level subjects.

Delighted principal Paul Riley described it as ‘a fantastic achievement for students and staff at the college’.

He added: “These wonderful results demonstrate our students’ achievements have improved even more and I would like to congratulate all of our students for their hard work.

“I would particularly like to thank every single one of our dedicated and inspirational staff for the excellent teaching, learning and support they have given to their students this year.

“Furthermore, these pass rates are above latest national averages for sixth-form colleges and will enable our students to progress to top universities, apprenticeships, employment and further training.

“On behalf of all the staff at Worthing College and the whole of the Chichester College Group I would like to wish our students every success for the future.”