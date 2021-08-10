The Littlehampton Academy celebrates ‘outstanding’ A-level results

Due to the cancellation of exams this year as a result of Covid-19, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades which were held against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Principal Morgan Thomas said that the students have shown ‘resilience and determination to succeed’.

He added: “They have worked hard to submit high quality assessments and our teachers have matched that effort in their marking, moderation and submission of grades.

Students at The Littlehampton Academy jump for joy after receiving their A-level results.

“It has been a huge collective effort to secure successful future pathways for our young people and today’s results show that this has paid huge dividends.

“It is important to note that every single one of our students has successfully made it to the destination of their choice; we wish them every success in the future.”

Sophie Miricola is headed to Homerton College, University of Cambridge, to study natural sciences after achieving four A* grades in maths, further maths, chemistry, and biology.

Abigail Wilson-Law is off to study mathematics at the University of St Andrews after finding out she achieved three A* grades in maths, further maths, and physics.

Students at The Littlehampton Academy celebrate their A-level results.

David Nairne achieved three A* grades in biology, history, and English literature, and William Laker, who is going to study software engineering at the University of Portsmouth, achieved three distinction* grades.

Maisie Smart, who achieved A*A*A and is going to study history and philosophy at the University of Leeds, said: “It has been a challenging two years but I am delighted to see that all of the hard work that both myself and my peers have put in has paid off and I am incredibly excited to start my next adventure at University.”

Matt Sealby, assistant principal and director of learning for Key Stage 5, said he was ‘incredibly proud of each and every one of the students’.

He added: “Despite the cancellation of public examinations, our students have worked tirelessly through a rigorous assessment process and thoroughly deserve their results.

“We wish all of our students the very best for their next steps.”