Take a look at The Angmering School’s brand new teaching block

The Angmering School ushered in the new decade and a new era of its history with the official opening of its new block.

On Monday, January 6, staff and students of the school in Station Road, Angmering, welcomed dignitaries to join them for the opening. The headteacher, Simon Liley, said the whole school community was proud of the new facilities. He said: “The benefits of the new facilities will be felt by all of our students and staff for years to come.” The new facilities were fully funded by the Department for Education to provide 18 additional secondary school places each year in the Angmering area. The facilities included eleven science labs, nine humanities classrooms, a dance studio, a drama studio and a completely new art and photography faculty. The project has taken around two years to complete.

