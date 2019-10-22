Rustington primary school gets ‘good’ rating for third time in a row

A primary school in Rustington has been given a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted.

Rustington Community Primary School in North Lane, Rustington, claimed it was ‘one of the first schools in the country to be graded as a school that continues to be good under a revised inspection framework’ after an inspection in the second week of the new term in September.

Marie Smailes, Head of School at Rustington, said: “We are all absolutely delighted with the report.

“We have a highly dedicated and skilled staff who are all committed to giving all our children the best possible start to life.

“Everyone works very hard to ensure Rustington Community Primary gives every child a broad and balanced curriculum with extensive opportunities to excel in a wide range of subjects. I am extremely proud of our children and the staff and it is very rewarding that the quality of education that we provide has been acknowledged in this way by Ofsted.”

During the inspection, there was specific focus on the quality of teaching of reading, maths and PE, the school said. Reference was also made to how pupils learnt and remembered mathematical knowledge and skills well, it added.

The report said that ‘pupils were happy and confident’ and ‘respected each other and the adults who help them to learn’, and that ‘several spoke to the inspector about their teachers always being there for them’.

According to the report, the only area the school had to improve was the reading skills of a few students.

It said: “Not all pupils read well. Therefore, leaders need to ensure that the support for the few pupils struggling to read well helps them read better and catch up quickly.”

This is the second time the school has been graded as ‘good’ since first getting the grade on September 21, 2011, according to the report.