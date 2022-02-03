Ormiston Six Villages Academy to partially close due to Covid

A Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Westergate, has decided to partially close due to sharp increase in Covid cases at the school. Pic: Google Maps SUS-220302-104000001

Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Westergate was recommended the part closure by the West Sussex Public Health Authority on public health grounds.

The school will be closed to Year 9 student from Friday, February 4 until Friday February 11.

The partial closure will be monitored on a day to day basis and may, potentially, be lifted early.

All home learning will be available online on the learning platform Satchel One.

Public Health have also advised that students learning remotely take daily later flow tests to ensure appropriate self-isolation and to identify further positive cases.

Public Health has also further advise that all students and staff take daily lateral flow tests before coming to the school.

A deep clean of the academy will continue take place every evening as well as throughout the day.

In a statement on the academy’s website Principal Paul Slaughter said: “Where other schools have faced this over the last two years, this is the most challenging number of cases our academy has experienced since the pandemic began and the partial closure is not a decision I have taken lightly.

“The academy’s stock of home kits has been depleted, though a delivery is awaited and kits will be distributed to students as soon as they arrive.

“In the meantime, if you don’t have enough kits at home, you can order them https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or order a LFT for collection via https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/free-rapid-lateral-flow-tests-available-collection.

“I would like to thank you in advance for your support with this as we work hard to minimise the spread of the virus.