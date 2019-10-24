Littlehampton school’s Amazon Wish List leads to book donations from across the world

A Littlehampton school’s call for help to fulfil its desire to share the love of reading has led to book donations from across the world.

Teachers at White Meadows Primary Academy say they are passionate about sharing the joy of good books but pressures on school budgets mean it is difficult to deviate from the curriculum.

Pupils with books purchased for White Meadows Primary School in Littlehampton from all over the world after they set up an Amazon Wish List . Picture: Steve Robards SR18101905

Year-five teacher George Manners came up with the idea of launching an Amazon Wish List and the scheme has proved a great success.

Mr Manners said: “Teachers at White Meadows Primary Academy love sharing their passions, like so many educators up and down the country.

“One such passion is the love of reading and the joys of good books. However, with budgets as they are, schools do well to provide enough resources and materials for each child to receive a rich and varied education.

“There is not much room for teachers to deviate from the curriculum or share their own diverse interests with the classroom.

“After seeing Amazon Wish Lists being used for a range of events, weddings, christening, birthdays etc., I thought it could be the answer to getting these extra resources.”

Having liaised with colleagues, pupils and parents, Mr Manners created the White Meadows Wish List and it is ever expanding.

He said: “We have received more than £200 worth of resources so far from many families at the school, companies around the country, numerous anonymous donators and even contributors from abroad, with a donation coming from Switzerland.

“The Wish List looks set to be a permanent fixture and children look forward to the regular updates they find in the library.”

Mr Manners said he set up the Wish List so parents and other adults could buy books for the school that teachers would otherwise be unable to fund.

Pupils have been told that if they have a favourite book they would like on the list, to let the teachers know.

The children have said ‘buying a book for the school is making children happy’ and ‘it’s expanding children’s knowledge, vocabulary and imagination’.

They believe donations for the library are giving them the opportunity to learn new things, said Mr Manners.

There is a wide range of books, including fiction, picture books, poetry and biographies, on the White Meadows Primary Academy Wish List, which can be found on Amazon.