Littlehampton pupils lead the way in innovative game

An innovative game that has seen West Sussex residents travel more than twice the distance around the world in its first week is being led by pupils from a Littlehampton school.

Schoolchildren from River Beach Primary School, in York Road, Littlehampton, have travelled the furthest in Beat the Street – West Sussex’s giant walking and cycling initiative – clocking up an impressive 4,150 miles so far.

And area-wide, more than 14,000 people have walked and cycled 55,000 miles in just over a week as part of the free competition, which challenges people to see how far they can travel around parts of West Sussex in return for points and prizes.

Taking place until July 31, the initiative is transforming Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehamton and Bognor Regis, into a giant game with players tapping special sensors called beat boxes dotted across the area.

Thousands of people have visited libraries to pick up a card and get involved, with 112 schools and teams competing against each other to see who can journey the furthest and win hundreds of pounds worth of prizes.

After one week, River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton has travelled the furthest, with 4,150 miles, with Southway Primary, in Bognor Regis, and Durrington Junior School, in Worthing, just behind them.

However, with five weeks left to go it is still all to play for.

Beat the Street is being delivered by Intelligent Health and is funded by several organisations – Arun District Council, Adur and Worthing Councils, The Conservation Volunteers and West Sussex County Council Public Health.

Councillor Gill Yeates, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We’re delighted to see that the Beat the Street initiative has got off to a flying start, with thousands of people in Arun exploring their community on wheels and on foot.

“As a council we are committed to encouraging people to get out and about and to lead a healthy lifestyle, this game helps them to do just that – whilst having fun too!”

For more information about the game, where your nearest distribution centre is and the location of Beat Boxes, see www.beatthestreet.me/coastalwestsussex