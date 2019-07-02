Littlehampton dance school wins multiple prizes at British Arts Awards
Littlehampton school Dance Industry is proud to have achieved amazing results at the British Arts Awards finals. Principal Muriel Bordenave said: “I am delighted with the results, it shows what talent we have in the area and what can be achieved with hard work, dedication and great staff.”
Tamsin Bell was overall winner of the junior category and won first prize for junior song and dance. Robbie Moore won junior ballet, Cristine Aniciete won junior modern, and the pair also on first prize for junior ballet duet. Emily Sangster won senior ballet, Ella Caldwell won senior modern and Alexis Luscombe won senior tap. Dance Industry also won four group first prizes, for junior ballet, junior song and dance, senior ballet and senior modern.