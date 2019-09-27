Lancing College to complete construction of Lancing Chapel - 150 years after first stone laid

Lancing College and the Friends of Lancing Chapel have launched a fundraising campaign to complete Lancing Chapel - 150 years after construction first began.

The fundraiser is seeking to the final £350,000 needed to complete worok on the west end of the chapel in 2020, after already reaching 70 per cent of its target.

A computer-generated image of Michael Drury's design

It is just over 40 years since the chapel’s west wall and rose window were dedicated by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the presence of HRH The Prince of Wales.

The final touch to the Grade 1 listed gothic masterpiece will be an elegant three-arched porch for the west front designed by architect Michael Drury, which will provide shelter for new glazed doors at the entrance to the national monument.

The stonework will be carried out by local experts and stonemasons Chichester Stoneworks, who have also carried out previous work on the chapel.

Work will start on the project in October this year and will be completed by the end of 2020 with a service of dedication planned for the summer of 2021. Lancing Chapel is known for being the largest school chapel in the world and the fourth tallest ecclesiastical building in the British Isles. It houses both the biggest rose window built in modern times and the last great tapestries woven on the William Morris looms.

For every visitor the chapel will have its own special meaning because it is a place of enrichment, nurture, challenge and encounter. As well as serving an international community, it is used as a performance venue for broadcasting globally and is open daily to the public.