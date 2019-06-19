Gymnastics legend thrills Lyminster pupils by showing off his skills

Lyminster Primary School was lucky enough to win a visit from medal-winning British gymnast Steve Frew after a competition run by Brioche Pasquiuer was entered anonymously by a teacher through social media.

Harry Fisk and Carol Rusbridge, PE co-ordinators, said: “This gave the Lyminster children an afternoon filled with fun and excitement. Each child was able to have their picture taken individually with Steve, as well as taking part in activities run by Adrian Patrick, another Commonwealth Games gold medallist, along with the help of the year 10 sports leaders from The Angmering School. After all the fun and excitement, Steve held an assembly for the whole school, where he showed off some of his gymnastics skills, much to the children’s delight.”

