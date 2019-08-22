GCSE results: The Littlehampton Academy students celebrate results

Students at The Littlehampton Academy have celebrated getting their GCSE results.

The Fitzalan Road school was filled with expectant students, whose anxious wait for that white envelope was finally at an end.

Students at The Littlehampton Academy in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, picked up their GCSE results. Natanael Abad, left, and Sacha Tester, right

The school's top performer was Sophie Miricola, whose results were nothing short of miraculous - or rather, 'Miricolas'.

The 16-year-old got nine grade 9s - higher than an A* - and an A*^ in further maths. She is is planning to stay at The Littlehampton Academy Sixth Form to study A levels in

mathematics and science.

Click here to find out what the new grading system means.

Other success stories include Abigail Wilson-Law who gained two grade 9s and three grade 8s, with two grade 7s and a grade 6; Reece Collier who gained one grade 9, five

Students at The Littlehampton Academy in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, picked up their GCSE results. Sebastian Yardley, left, Scott Unicombe, second from right, and Harry Collins, right

grade 8s, two grade 7s, and grade 5.

David Nairne gained three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s, and two grade 6s.

Director of Learning for Key Stage 4, Karen Portman, said: "The students we would also really like to congratulate for making the most progress in the whole academy are Jimmy Demetriades and Freya Aston."

She added: “I am so very proud of all of our Year 11 students who are receiving results today. These results are down to five years of extremely hard work and our students gave full dedication to their studies. We are really looking forward to welcoming our Year 11s into our successful Sixth Form in a few weeks’ time.”

She went on to say that the school had 'worked very hard in the face of funding shortages from the Government and performance measures' which emphasised a preference for certain subjects over others.

"We work very hard to keep the curriculum broad and balanced," she said. "All our students do eight GCSEs at least, and a significant majority do nine."

Among happy students opening their results was Sacha Tester. The 16-year-old from Rustington got two 4s, three 3s, a 2 and a 6, in textiles.

She said: "I just screamed, I am so happy. I passed everything I wanted to pass.

"I'm going out with my mates to celebrate."

Sebastian Yardley, 16, from Derwent Close, Littlehampton, got a 6, three 5s, two 4s, one 3 and a 2.

He said: "I did better than I thought. I knew I would pass maths and English because I worked really hard for them, and the others are a bonus really."

He will be staying at the school's sixth form to do a media and computing BTEC and will be celebrating with a few rounds of golf at Rustington Golf Club with his friends.

These included Harry Collins, 16, from Gosden Road, Littlehampton, who got two 5s, two 3s, two 2s in science, a merit and a pass.

He praised his teachers: "They really tried to do the best they could to make it seem less stressful and make it a much more enjoyable and easy experience for us."

His advice to students? "Keep your head up and don't let the pressure get to you".

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “I would like to congratulate our students: they have put a huge amount of effort into their studies and this morning they are reaping the rewards.

"They deserve to be recognised for their individual successes and I know there will be a lot of happiness and celebration today - rightly so.

"As always, I would also like to thank TLA parents and colleagues for all of their support and hard work in making this happen.”