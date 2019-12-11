East Preston schools celebrate successful Ofsted inspections

East Preston Infant and Junior schools are celebrating successful Ofsted inspections.

Both schools received ‘good’ ratings as inspectors praised staff for instilling high aspirations in pupils, encouraging good behaviour and providing support for special education students.

Staff and pupils from East Preston Junior and Infant Schools celebrated successful Ofsted inspections SUS-191112-091653001

An inspection of the junior school, which sits on the same Lashmar Road site as the infants’, was conducted in November and found it to be ‘good’ in all categories.

The report recognised strong maths teaching, the prioritising of reading and rapid improvements made to the curriculum.

Head teacher Michael Tidd was praised for his ‘clear sense of integrity and moral purpose’. He said: “In my short time at East Preston Junior School I have already seen the commitment all staff have for providing the best possible education for the children.

“It’s a real delight to see that the inspectors recognised the good work that’s already happening in the school, and our plans for continuing to improve so that the children of East Preston get the very best opportunities.”

East Preston Infant was praised for its exciting, well-structured and broad curriculum after its October inspection.

The report said pupils spoke excitedly about their outdoor learning and enjoyed regular visits to the forest, beach and eco school.

The school offered pupils the opportunity to develop as caring, thoughtful individuals, the report said, and staff were knowledgeable about keeping children safe.

Claire New, head teacher at the infant school, said she was delighted Ofsted highlighted the many positive aspects of the school, as well as the overall strengths of the entire school community.

“As a staff team we were so pleased to hear our pupils love coming to school because the teachers make lessons fun,” she added.