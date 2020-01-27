Brighton & Hove Albion gets behind American Express initiative for youngsters who want to work in football

American Express has joined forces with Brighton and Hove Albion to launch its latest ‘Backed By’ campaign, giving three aspiring football or sports management students the chance to win money-can’t-buy access and advice from the Premier League club.

The focus is on helping students aged 18 to 25 studying relevant sports management degrees fulfil their potential. This includes business, management, marketing, sports coaching, physiotherapy, sports journalism and others.

The successful applicants will be offered a two-day bespoke programme specifically designed to give them inspiration and insight to propel their passion for a career in sport forward. The three winners will visit the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre and the American Express Community Stadium on Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14 2020 (dates and fixture may be subject to change).

In addition to behind-the-scenes access to the club during a Premier League home fixture weekend, the three winners will have the chance to meet club management, question training ground, hospitality and marketing staff, and hear about how the club operates commercially as a business.

The two-day programme will culminate with the opportunity to watch the Albion versus Arsenal home fixture with a VIP matchday experience in the Amex Lounge.

Applicants are invited to submit a 30-second video clip explaining why they deserve the opportunity and how they would benefit from the experience. This needs to be supported by a 200-word written entry, confirmation of their university degree course, and their contact details at: www.promoterms.com/BackedBy

Beverly Sawyers, vice president at American Express, said: “At American Express we recognise the importance of powerful backing and have a rich heritage of supporting sport through our partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion. We are thrilled that they are getting behind our ‘Backed By’ campaign and giving three talented students this exclusive opportunity to learn from one of the best clubs.”

Brighton and Hove Albion dressing room

Paul Barber, Brighton & Hove Albion FC chief executive, said: “Our partnership with American Express has always been extraordinary, constantly looking for ways to enhance the experience of our fans, players and community. We couldn’t wait to get behind the ‘Backed By’ campaign and enhance the experience of talented young people with a passion to work in sport. We’re proud to be backing this initiative.”

Participants in the ‘Backed By’ Brighton & Hove Albion programme have until 23:59pm on Saturday February 15 to submit their entries via www.promoterms.com/BackedBy. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.