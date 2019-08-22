Worthing's Pitch restaurant launches cookery school with MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt

Worthing's Pitch restaurant has launched a cookery school hosted by owner and MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt.

Kenny was crowned MasterChef champion in 2018 and earlier this year left his job at a bank in Worthing to open his debut restaurant, Pitch, alongside his wife Lucy.

Kenny and Lucy Tutt in front of Pitch in Worthing's Warwick Street

Next month he will be opening the doors to a cookery school on the third floor of the Warwick Street restaurant.

The school will host eight cooks, plus a designated chef's table area for guests to enjoy what they have cooked alongside Kenny.

Guests to the cookery school will be able to select from classes including Food from the Sea, Christmas Canapés, Winter Comforts & Kenny’s Family Favourites. Once a month, Kenny will also host a guest chef collaboration and during school holidays, there will be taster classes for younger budding chefs to enjoy.

Classes are priced from £100 and booking opens on August 30. Visit the Pitch website to book a class or buy a voucher (valid for 12 months).

Last month Pitch was awarded two AA rosettes for the quality of its food.

