Worthing instructor in free live Couch to 10k from her living room

A Worthing fitness instructor is encouraging people to get off their sofa and get moving while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Yolanda Martin, who runs TeamYo in Brighton, will be running a free Couch to 10k Steps, live at home from her living room, on Saturday, March 28, from 10am to 12pm.

Yolanda Martin runs TeamYo in Brighton

People can connect to the event via Facebook: Click here.

Yolanda said: “I’ve dreamed of the moment my work can reach people who want and need it anywhere, and now I can.

“You need a routine and structure to your day right now to start making sense of the chaos. Get your body and mind in line and start to feel back in control.

“Join me live on Facebook in your living room. We will be moving until we hit 10k steps. All moves will be low impact and will take you into a fat burning heart rate. Yes, I will be chucking some dance moves in!

“I expect the full 10,000 steps to take two hours. A stretch will be included.”

Yolanda is also happy to offer tips on staying active during the lockdown and also offers mindset and nutrition support.

She has worked as a fitness instructor in Brighton and Hove since 2001. Visit www.teamyo.co.uk for more information.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.