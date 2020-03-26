Two days of care at Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House paid for by Albourne company

The cost of all care services at Chestnut Tree House today and tomorrow are being paid for by Albourne-based business Technetix.

Paul Broadhurst, CEO at Technetix, said: “By taking part in Chestnut Tree House’s Pay for a Day scheme, Technetix recognises the amazing work they do and the difference they make in the local community.

“It is a very difficult time for many people at present, but it is vital that support for charities like Chestnut Tree House does not get forgotten.”

“They have to raise £6,850 every day to pay for a day of care at Chestnut Tree House, provided both on-site and in the children’s own homes.

“It now costs over £4 million a year to provide these care services at no cost to the family.

“The need for social distancing now means that some crucial sources of funding, including the retail stores and fundraising events, are no longer available.”

The company has built a strong relationship with Chestnut Tree House over the years and the UK team is very dedicated to raising money for the Arundel-based children’s hospice, which provides services for the whole of the county.

Amber Lilly, corporate fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “Although some of our nursing staff are supporting the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak, our incredible team are working tirelessly to make sure we can continue to provide care and support for the children and families who need us.

“We have been very moved by the many heartfelt messages of support and offers of help we have received at this difficult time.

“Thank you so much from all of us at Chestnut Tree House. Please continue to be there for us so we can continue to support local families.

“These are difficult and uncertain times for us all, but if anyone is in the position to make a donation – no matter how big or small – that would make a real difference. “Supporting local children and families remains our top priority, and donations enable this to happen year round: {www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/donate| www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/donate.”