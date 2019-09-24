TV and radio presenter Mike Read is coming to Littlehampton to open a new charity superstore

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is set to open a new superstore and donation centre in Littlehampton.

TV and radio presenter Mike Read will be cutting the ribbon with Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker at midday on Thursday, October 3.

Mike Read hosted Pop Quiz, a British television quiz programme on BBC1

Guild Care has taken over the former Carpetright store.

The charity was established in Worthing in 1933 and now runs three care homes for dementia, nursing and respite. It also has five day centres supporting people living with dementia, older people and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Guild Care has been running shops for more than 40 years and now has 11 in total, including its first charity superstore, the Greenhouse in East Worthing.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive, said: “We really are very excited about launching a new charity superstore and donation centre in Littlehampton. We really hope the local community will support it by shopping there as well as donating items.”

The superstore will include new and old furniture, clothes, toys, bric-a-brac and much more.

Suzanne added: “If you have a spare few hours spare in the day and would be interested in volunteering at the superstore, then please do get in touch. You could be sorting and pricing stock or serving customers behind the till, all for a good cause.”

The donation centre will be open seven days, so people can drop off any items they would like to donate to Guild Care for recycling in its shops.

Guild Care also runs a free furniture collection service for larger donation items. As long as they are in a reasonable condition and have fire safety labels attached, Guild care staff will be happy to take them away free of charge.

For more information, contact customer services on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org