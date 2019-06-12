Trader will not be able to return to Bognor market because his products are too cheap

A market trader said he was told not to return to a Bognor Regis market because his products did not reach the right 'criteria'.

David Ludford, 54, from Littlehampton, has been working as a market trader since he left school 38 years ago. Last month he set up a stall at Bognor market to sell his range of goods which include baseball caps, cushions, and cushion covers.

However he said Bognor BID told him his trial period would not continue due to his price range of £3-4 for a cap and cushion covers at £1.50 or £2.50 with the cushion included, being too cheap.

He insisted he would be unable to sell the products if he was more expensive and said: "I set my prices as I see fit. The high streets are crumbling and we've got all these different shops — there are so many going up.

"I still sell mine in China and if I put up my prices I wouldn't sell any.

"I have been a market trader since I left school and I have never been told that I'm too cheap."

The BID said it was important the market offered 'good quality' which is why it had been inviting traders for a trial period.

A spokesman for Bognor Regis BID said: "The BID firmly believes that general markets add vibrancy to high streets and encourage footfall, all of which can benefit the existing business in the town.

"Since securing trading consent for up to 25 market stalls in London Road in November 2018, the Bognor Regis BID has been developing a quality general market for Bognor Regis.

"It is important that the market offers good quality, and we have therefore been inviting traders to participate on a casual basis for one or two week trials.

"On balance, we did not think that the stall holder's items reached the criteria we are trying to reach for Bognor Regis."

