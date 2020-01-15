Time capsule buried at Cresswell Park development in Angmering

Families living on the Cresswell Park development in Angmering have buried a time capsule to give future generations a glimpse of village life when the houses were built.

Housebuilder CALA Homes gave residents the opportunity to write about themselves and life on the new development for the project.

Burying the time capsule at the Cresswell Park development in Angmering

The families were joined by parish councillors Alan Evans, Sharlan Woodason and Alison Reigate, the Cresswell Park sales team and Millstone Landscapers for the burying of the time capsule and a tree to mark the spot.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director, said: “As well as building houses, we strive to create a sense of community, so it was fantastic to provide this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for children to think creatively about how they can leave their mark at Cresswell Park, and give people living at the development in years to come, an insight into what was happening locally when Cresswell Park was created.”

Included in the capsule were written pieces about the village, drawings and handprints by the children. CALA also included site plans and development information, as well as a parish magazine.

Nicki added: “It’s great to have this important piece of the site’s history now buried within its foundations and we can’t wait for it to be discovered in the future.”