Thomas Cook collapses after 178 years – here’s how to get a refund

Thomas Cook has collapsed after 178 years.

In a statement on Twitter, the holiday giant said it was ‘sorry to announce that it had ceased trading with immediate effect’.

Thomas Cook in Worthing. Picture: Google Street View

All bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled, it confirmed.

A spokesman for the tour operator company: “Thomas Cook has confirmed that all the companies in its group have ceased trading, including Thomas Cook Airlines.

“As a result, we are sorry to inform you that all holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating. All Thomas Cook’s retail shops have also closed.

“The Government and the Civil Aviation Authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between September 23, 2019, and October 6, 2019.

“Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.

“If you are already abroad you will find all the information you need about your arrangements to get home on this website.

“If you are due to depart from a UK airport with Thomas Cook Airlines, please do not travel to your UK airport as your flight will not be operating and you will not be able to travel.

“This repatriation is hugely complex and we are working around the clock to support passengers.”

If people are currently abroad and their flight was with Thomas Cook, the company is providing new flights for them to return to the UK, a spokesman said.

These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until October 6), said the spokesman. After this date people will have to make their own travel arrangements.

From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights.

How to get a refund

If people are on a package holiday they are covered by the Atol scheme, Thomas Cook said.

The scheme will pay for people’s accommodation abroad, although they may have to move to a different hotel or apartment.

Atol will also pay to have people brought home, the company said, if the airline is no longer operating.

If people have holiday booked in the future they will also be refunded by the scheme.

If people have booked a flight-only deal they will need to apply to their travel insurance company or credit card and debit card provider to seek a refund.

For more information, visit https://thomascook.caa.co.uk.