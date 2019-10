Rustington can look forward to fried chicken in time for Christmas as KFC prepares to open a new branch in the village.

A sign has been put up on the former Home Nursing Supplies store in Broadmark Parade saying 'KFC opening soon' and the chicken giant has revealed its opening date.

A spokesman for KFC said the new restaurant would be opening in December, creating 40 new jobs.

Details of how to apply can be found at www.kfc.co.uk/careers/at-kfc.