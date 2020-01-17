Teville Gate: Decision date revealed for hotel, gym and 378-home application

A decision date has been revealed for the long-running Teville Gate planning application in Worthing.

Plans for the vacant site were revealed in February last year, with developer Mosaic hoping to build 378 residential units, a 83-bedroom hotel, a supermarket, a gym and other space for retail and restaurants.

An artist's impression of the Teville Gate site. Pic: Mosaic

A report delivered to Adur and Worthing's planning committee has revealed councillors will debate and make a decision on the application on Wednesday, March 4.

The report recommends that speakers for and against the development - five for each side - are given a maximum of five minutes speaking time; an increase from the usual three minutes.

Extended representation times would be allowed for 'larger, more controversial applications', the report said.

For each side of the argument, two speakers from resident groups/societies/organisations can speak and three members of the public.

Speakers will be decided on a ballot basis, rather than the first come, first served solution usual for smaller applications.

As well as members of the public, three ward councillors are also allowed to speak, potentially also for five minutes.

Central Ward councillors Jim Deen, Sally Smith and Paul Westover will be speaking on March 4.

Adur and Worthing's planning committee will discuss the plans to extend speaking time limits to five minutes at a planning committee meeting on February 22.

Anyone wishing to speak needs to register by 12 noon on Friday 28 February 2020 via email democratic.services@adur-worthing.gov.uk or 01903-221006