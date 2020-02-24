Sussex Cancer Fund website revamped during makerspace pilot project in Worthing

Sussex Cancer Fund was selected for a free digital revamp as part of a makerspace pilot project in Worthing.

Seven volunteers pooled their skills to give the charity’s website a makeover during a hack day at Colonnade House, in Warwick Street.

Several charities that urgently required help with web development applied and Sussex Cancer Fund, based the Sussex Cancer Centre in Brighton, was chosen as the most in need.

Rachael Dines, director of Shake It Up Creative, which led the hack day, said every single cancer patient in Sussex had benefited from something the charity funded, so it was a vital part of the community.

The day of intensive team software development brought together web developers, graphic designers, copywriters and marketers for four hours to work voluntarily on the sussexcancerfund.co.uk website.

Rachael said: “It was originally very kindly built by a supporter of the charity a few years ago and was naturally now in need of a refresh.

“It wasn’t just the look that needed updating but the speed, mobile view and optimisation of the website all needed improvement.”

Huxley Digital, Charlotte Delmonte, Limepixel and ICW Digital also contributed to the hack day, one of 15 events held for the Space To Make initiative.

Jo Godden, marketing and communications officer for Sussex Cancer Fund, said: “It has been a fantastic experience working with so many creatives. What they collectively achieved in such a short time was amazing.

“It really makes a difference to a small charity like Sussex Cancer Fund and we are so grateful.”

Space to Make was run to test the concept of a makerspace for Worthing. It gave people an opportunity to try out digital tech, to find out what other people are making and doing with it, to share ideas and promote various kinds of collaboration.

Meg Fenn, director of Shake It Up Creative, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed bringing local talent together to help this deserving cause, collaborating to solve the challenges it brought.

“The only thing we did in advance was save a back-up of the existing website, the rest of what we achieved was done right there in the space Colonnade House provided us with.”