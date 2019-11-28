Sussex businessmen celebrate success after securing first overseas contract with American company

Two top Sussex businessmen, who launched a company to support and advise other local business leaders, were surprised to secure their first contract much further afield.

With experience in publishing, communications, business consultancy and press relations in the county, Tony Portelli and Andy Parkes worked for JPIMedia and Newsquest.

Following their success in publishing, Andy and Tony got together to form The Consultancy Bureau (TCB) earlier this year – but keeping an eye out for every opportunity meant their first major contact was secured with a company from America.

Dream Eyes supplies the largest and most diverse range of colour contact lenses online and TCB has worked with the company’s owner to help transform the business and create many new opportunities.

Despite their success across the Atlantic, the pair are keen to utilise their considerable local knowledge and draw upon a combined 50 years of experience leading and advising businesses, to work with companies closer to home.

Tony said: “The journey to success begins with a thorough review of current and historic business performance combined with market and competitor analysis to identify needs, both current and future, prior to making any recommendations.

“Our specialism is in creating a planned, focussed and deliverable business strategy that focusses on efficiency, market share, revenue and profit growth.

“We will help your business to re-energise and grow through a defined and measured strategy that once signed off is communicated effectively and owned by your leadership team.”

As well as business consultancy, TCB can help busy local business with digital marketing, business leadership, public relations, sales development and brand building.

At a time when brand awareness is more important than ever it is vital to have an effective and successful PR strategy, the pair said.

Andy said: “The process always starts with you – we take the time to listen and understand what you want to achieve.

“No two PR campaigns will ever be the same.

“In an ever-more competitive world maximising your company’s reputation has never been more important.

“Whatever kind of campaign you need we will ensure it is focused on the best stories you have to tell and reaches more people that matter to you.

“Our knowledge and understanding of local and national media at all levels, print, social media, radio, digital and TV is unrivalled.

“These media relationships, developed and nurtured over many years, will allow us to promote and deliver your most important messages.”

