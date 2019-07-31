Summer garden party at Hale Lodge in Littlehampton hosted by Churchill Retirement Living

Listen to live music while sipping on Pimm’s or tucking into ice-cream at Hale Lodge in Littlehampton, for Churchill Retirement Living’s summer garden party.

Visitors will be able to meet apartment owners and take a tour of the show complex at the development.

Anne Scherrer, regional marketing manager, said: “Our summer garden party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment.

“Visitors will be treated to a host of treats and great entertainment, as well as the chance to chat to our owners and meet our friendly sales team.

“Everyone is welcome to come and join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”

The party takes place at Hale Lodge, in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on Wednesday, August 7, from 2pm to 4pm.