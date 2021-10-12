The Bald Builders have accumulated more than million followers across their social media platforms after posting funny videos of them at work.

Brad Hanson and Sam Hughes were given planning permission around three months ago, and will be ready to welcome the public for breakfast, lunch, and coffee in just over two weeks.

The Bald Kitchen, in Crookthorne Lane, Climping, has a drive-thru and a walk-up café. The driv-thru is open 6am-6pm on weekdays, 7am-6pm on Saturdays, and 8am-2pm on Sundays, whereas the walk-up cafe is open 8am-6pm every day of the week.

Brad Hanson and Sam Huges will be opening The Bald Kitchen up to the public on October 27 in Crookthorne Lane, Clymping

The duo said they are looking forward to the opening day. Sam said: “We are excited to see the drive-thru full of cars and the seating area full of people smiling and eating, it’s been a long time coming.”

Brad added: “We’ve got a great range of coffee, we’ve got iced drinks, milkshakes, homemade cakes including brownies, cookies, and muffins, and we offer jacket potatoes for lunch, german sausage hot dogs, 6oz steak burgers, and more.

“Everything is locally sourced, all of our suppliers are local.”

The builders believe that their kitchen is giving Littlehampton something the town is missing. Brad said: “Sam and I drive around every day working in the van and we have always struggled to stop somewhere to have something nice to eat, a nice bit of coffee, with a nice atmosphere, and I believe we have delivered on all of that.

“We’ve got great, locally sourced food, the personalities that serve the food is our family, our kitchen will be such a nice, fun, vibrant place to be.

“We can guarantee that every day will be a happy day with us and you will walk away with a full belly and a face full of smiles.”