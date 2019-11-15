Rustington kitchen designer sees his business Arundel Bespoke grow from humble beginning to top award in five years

An award-winning kitchen designer, known for his creative bespoke projects, has moved to a larger studio in Rustington.

He said his business had gone from humble beginnings, working from home in 2014, to him being named Kitchen Designer of the Year 2019 at the kbbreview Retail & Design Awards earlier this year and then moving into the new premises in Sea Lane, Rustington.

Shane Hilton is presented with his Kitchen Designer of the Year award by BBC TV presenter Steph McGovern and John Pickering, managing director at Miele GB

Shane, creative director, said:”It is a huge privilege to be recognised at the kitchen industry’s equivalent of the my design to a panel of eight industry heavyweight judges, including interior designer Linda Barker and kitchen designers Charlie Smallbone and Johnny Grey.”

The winning design, in the category for projects costing more than £50,000, included an extractor hood gilded in 22 carat gold leaf and an island made from a Victorian cast iron radiator cover.

Shane said: “I like to give my kitchen designs personality and find that good design adds value quicker than it adds cost.”

He said the opulent design, called Brighton Gold, was very personal, unique and challenging.