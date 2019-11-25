Rustington café staff thrilled to gain Eat Out Eat Well award

A Rustington cafe has scooped an Eat Out Eat Well silver award, recognising its dedication to health eating.

Café Oasis has been in Churchill Court, The Street, for 13 years and staff there are thrilled with the award.

Sarah Clifton, owner of Cafe Oasis, with the Eat Out Eat Well award

Pauline Johnston, assistant manager, said: “As well as encouraging healthier food options, Eat Out Eat Well rewards caterers who increase their use of fruit, vegetables and starchy carbohydrates while limiting their use of fats, sugar and salt. It also encourages healthy options for children and rewards.

“A poor diet plays a major role in heart disease and some cancers. Obesity causes about 18million sick days and 30,000 deaths a year in England alone.”

The scheme was launched in February 2014 across Sussex to reward caterers who make it easier for customers to make healthier choices when eating out. It is managed by the environmental health service.