Plans to expand a Climping pub approved

Plans to expand a Climping pub have been approved.

The Black Horse Inn pub in Climping Street pub shut late last year and the grade II listed building was subsequently bought by the family-run Historic Sussex Hotels in March.

The company applied for a single-storey extension to the south eastern part of the building, a first floor extension in the north, a new garden building and a change in materials in the car park.

Part of the plan said the extensions were designed in an 'attractive and sympathetic way' and said high quality, natural materials.

Commenting on the application, Hamish Neathercoat who lives in Climping said: "I support this application 1000 per cent. Every encouragement should be given to the new owners to upgrade and revitalise The Black Horse.

"I sincerely hope that the new owners can make a real success of it and look forward to dropping by frequently when it is up and running again."

Historic Sussex Hotels has been approached for comment.