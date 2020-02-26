New pictures of huge Worthing office block construction

These new pictures show the frame being put onto a new office block development in Worthing.

Work has been moving quickly at the site, at Teville Gate, which is to become the new home of HMRC in Worthing.

Work is moving quickly to build the new base for HMRC in Worthing at Teville Gate.

When the new Teville Gate House is completed, it will become home to around 900 full-time equivalent staff members from other offices.

A planning application for the current HMRC site in Barrington Road, Goring, was submitted to the council on December 30 last year.

The plan is for HMRC to will vacate the old site in March, 2021, and move to its new premises.

