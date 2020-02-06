New Monks Farm development to 'unlock opportunities' for Lancing and the surrounding area

An impending housing estate and IKEA superstore on Lancing's New Monks Farm will 'unlock opportunities' for the area, according to the developer.

Full planning permission was finally granted for the development yesterday (February 5) after developer The Community Stadium Ltd agreed legal conditions - known as a section 106 agreement.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Albion, which has spearheaded the development, said the club was 'very please' the agreement had been signed and planning permission granted.

"This has long been a strategic site for Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council who entered into a joint agreement in March 2017 to deliver sustainable growth, unlock opportunities for new homes and employment floor space, preserving existing and creating new jobs on this site and other sites in the district," said the spokesman.

"Together with the airport development, the two sites will deliver 1,300 jobs, 600 new homes including 180 affordable units, a new school, and £3.5 million in public sector receipts each year. But not only will they create much needed new homes and jobs the developments will safeguard the future of Shoreham Airport which houses some 30 existing businesses and 300 jobs. It delivers on the aspirations of Adur’s Local Plan and the Joint Growth Deal.

"When the development is complete the football club will have generated 3,500 jobs and injected £225 million per annum into the Local Economy – demonstrating how important the Club is to the Greater Brighton City Region.

"Our message to local residents is that we will do our utmost to minimise the inconvenience caused while the works are underway. Our task now is to deliver an exciting high quality development that will represent the largest investment in any site in the Adur district for many years”.

In October 2018, in the same planning meeting as the New Monks Farm development, plans were approved for a minimum of 15,000 square metres of ‘employment generating floorspace’ at Shoreham Airport.

The planning report said the development will combine with New Monks Farm to ‘broaden the economic base’ of the area and benefit from the new roundabout on the A27 being built as part of the IKEA plans, as well as the pumping station designed to minimise flooding.