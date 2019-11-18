New KFC set to open in Worthing town centre

The new KFC takeaway is set to open in Worthing town centre.

In October, the fried chicken giant confirmed it would be moving from its current home in South Street, Worthing, to Chapel Road, formerly occupied by Maplins electronics before it closed down.

The signs are going up outside KFC in Chapel Road, Worthing

Today (November 18), signs were being put up outside the new premises, suggesting the shop will be open to customers soon.

A spokesman for KFC has been asked when the store will be opening, and when the Chapel Road store would close.

This comes as the site formerly occupied by Aqua restaurant in Chapel Road has been taken over by a popular Italian restaurant in Worthing.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke welcomed the news. She said: "It is always positive to see a business expanding in the town. The Maplins unit is a very large unit; to see that and the former Aqua restaurant site filled will really revitalise that end of the town.

"That is a key link between the train station and the town centre; to have it looking thriving as people come into town is very positive."