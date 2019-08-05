Morrisons Littlehampton thanks 'amazing' customers for supporting carnival fundraising day in aid of CLIC Sargent

There was a carnival atmosphere at Morrisons Littlehampton for the CLIC Sargent fundraising day on Saturday.

The store has already raised more than £20,000 for its charity partner and community champion Alison Whitburn thanked customers for their ongoing support.

Catriona Magee, fundraising manager for CLIC Sargent in Sussex, left, with Morrisons staff. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190449-1

Managers and colleagues dressed in grass skirts and bright colours for the day, Irish dancers entertained shoppers and there were prizes to be won on the tombola, spin the wheel game and guess the name of the doll.

Alison said: "We raised £450, which is brilliant. We raise money for local charities and our charity partner CLIC Sargent throughout the year. Since our partnership began, we have raised over £20,000 in the store, so our customers are amazing and always supportive."

Catriona Magee, fundraising manager for CLIC Sargent in Sussex, joined in the fun.

She said: "I would just like to say thank you to Ali and all her colleagues here for their support. Each day in the UK, 12 children and young people hear the devastating news that they have had a cancer diagnosis. For them and their families, this means normal life stops.

"With the support of Morrisons colleagues, our care teams throughout the UK can continue to ensure that these families can stay together and keep life as normal as we can. We want everyone with a cancer diagnosis to thrive, not just to survive their diagnosis."