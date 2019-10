Morrisons Littlehampton baker David Pope has made a harvest wheatsheaf in his own time as a community gesture.

He presented it to Father Tom Robson from All Saints Church in Wick, with the help of store community champion Alison Whitburn.

Baker David Pope and community champion Alison Whitburn present the harvest wheatsheaf to Father Tom Robson at Morrisons Littlehampton

She said: “David made a harvest wheatsheaf, which we gave to Father Tom, and he will use it in church and at local primary schools.”