Meet our Barber of the Year 2019 winner, chosen by readers of the Worthing Herald, Lancing Herald, Shoreham Herald and Littlehampton Gazette

A Worthing barbershop that offers a quality experience has been voted Herald and Gazette Barber of the Year by our readers.

Owner Céline Cantaloube set up the business at in Mulberry Parade, 273 Goring Road, two years ago, having worked in hairdressing then barbering since she was 17.

Herald and Gazette Barber of the Year winner Celine Barbers owner Celine Canaloube and barber Jhon Alarcon. Photo by Derek Martin DM1991381a

She had set ideas about how she wanted Céline Barbers to run, not like a traditional walk-in barbers, more like the high-end places where the customer experience is at the heart of the business.

Céline explained: “I opened the shop because I was boiling with ideas of how I wanted to work as a barber. Barbering to me is not just a job it is a passion and I’m so happy to be part of this industry.

“We are the first barber shop in Worthing using Booksy app, a free and easy appointment system for clients. Customers are able to book with the barber of their choice 24/7, cancel, reschedule their booking and leave a review after their visit. The app sends out SMS auto reminders too. Go to celine-barbers.booksy.net, download the app or call us on 01903 247032.”

Walk-ins are always welcome, particularly during off peak times, but due to high demand Céline recommends booking.

The shop in Mulberry Parade, 273 Goring Road, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM1991393a

The culture of Céline Barbers and the quality of work have been praised with more than 275 reviews on Booksy.

Céline Barbers is open from 9.15am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm Saturday. Thursday is late opening until 7.30pm.

Céline said: “We offer professional classic cuts, creative cuts, shape-up beard trims and you can also treat yourself with a luxury wet shave using cold and hot towel when you book with Jhon.

“We like children and we make sure they like us, too.

“Whether it is for a special event, an interview or maintaining a customer’s personal style, we take the time to listen to deliver the best haircut and have a happy client-barber relationship.

“We also care about after sales service, giving customers tips and advice on how to recreate and maintain their hairstyle at home. We aim to make every client feel valued as soon as they walk in the door.

“We like to share our enthusiasm with customers, make them feeling good through a relaxed atmosphere and casual vibe. We offer freshly brewed coffee, tea, refreshements and biscuits. The waiting area has comfortable seating with men’s hairstyles, daily newspapers and relaxing soft music.

“We are highly-skilled experienced barbers, our prices are very competitive and our aim is to offer the best service at the best value.”

Céline gained experience and knowledge in different roles within the hairdressing industry as a unisex hairdresser in Paris, colourist consultant at L’Oréal Paris and sales representative for Revlon, but chose barbering.

She set up her shop on her own but as she became more and more busy, she found she could not keep up with demand, so she now has Jhon working there full time. Originally from South America, Jhon received an outstanding training from some of the best barbers of the industry in the UK. Dad of an eight-year-old, he has a natural relaxed vibe and positive attitude, making him very popular among youngsters.

Tara has recently joined them part time. With years of experience, she has the same passion for barbering and looks after her craft.

Céline said: “I am so happy and proud to have won this title. Thank you so much to the hardworking team and to all our customers who voted for us, we would like to thank you for your loyalty and support.”

Visit celinebarbers.co.uk for more information.