Marston’s names West Sussex pub as best food offer at its 2019 Pub of the Year Awards.

Marston’s, the UK’s leading independent brewing and pub retailing business, has named a village pub in West Sussex as the best food offer across its estate of more than 1,500 pubs at its 2019 Pub of the Year Awards.

The Gun Inn in Findon was judged on its food and the menu style over two rounds. Judges said The Gun Inn, in High Street, stood out for its ability to create traditional dishes with modern twists, where all flavours were well considered and delivered with quality.

Sally Harris, manager, right, with the team outside The Gun Inn. Picture: Derek Martin DM19120349a

Sally Harris, general manager, said: “I was so proud to receive the award on behalf of my fantastic team who make the Gun Inn what it is. To be recognised for our amazing food offer and the service we run alongside it was a real accolade to my head chef, George, his kitchen team and all of us out front.”

The awards celebrate the work of Marston’s pubs under tenanted and leased business agreements in six categories.

Each pub was visited by different head office departments then an internal panel judged the shortlisted pubs.

Jenny Nalborczyk, from the awards team, said: “Our annual Pub of the Year Awards allows us to really celebrate the work and effort put in by the licensees and their team over the year.

Sally Harris, manager at The Gun Inn, accepts the award from John Green, regional operations manager at Marston's

“It is important to us that we recognise the achievements of all our pubs, and we are tremendously proud of all the winners.”

The awards ceremony was held at the Casa Hotel in Chesterfield.