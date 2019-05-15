Littlehampton pupils win hamper to celebrate the end of SATs

Pupils sitting their SATs tests at River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton have been given a hamper to help them celebrate.

The prize was donated by Morrisons Littlehampton and the winner was chosen by Alison Whitburn, the store’s community champion, following a competition on Facebook.

Dave Ayers, head teacher at River Beach Primary School, accepts the hamper for year-six pupils from Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion

She delivered treats including popcorn and cake this morning and Dave Ayers, head teacher at River Beach Primary School, was pleased to accept the prize.

Alison said: “I did a Facebook post, in which I asked people to mention the school of their choice. I had 1,200 comments and River Beach won.

“With year-six pupils across our community taking their SATs exams this week, we wanted to help them celebrate the end of the exams with goodies from our store.”

The school with the most mentions was announced today.