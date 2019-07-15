Littlehampton firm cleans beach to help environment

A Littlehampton company working with non-recyclable materials has carried out a beach clean to give something back to the environment.

C&W Seals, based on Lineside Industrial Estate, is striving to be as environmentally friendly as possible, in the knowledge it is not easy to find alternatives for the plastics, rubbers and sponges it uses as a bespoke manufacturer of seals and gasket.

The beach clean team at Lifestyle in the Gardens

Scott Willmott, from the sales team, said: “We work with some materials, such as microcellular pets, which are fully recyclable.

“Within our company, we also work with materials such as plastics, rubbers and sponges. Unfortunately, these materials are non-recyclable, which is not good for pollution and the earth’s atmosphere.

“As a company, we strive to be as environmentally friendly as possible. We are always trying to find alternatives for these, however, it is extremely difficult to do so.

“As a result of not being able to recycle as much as we would like to, we decided that we want to give something back to the environment and our seaside town by doing a beach clean.”

Working their way along the beach from Rustington to Littlehampton

A team of 12 employees headed to the beach on Friday, July 5, and worked alongside a member of Tivoli landscaping services to collect as much rubbish from the beach as possible.

The started on the corner by Sea Lane, Rustington, and worked their way along the beach to Littlehampton Pier, then back up through the greens, climbing in bushes and surrounding areas to make sure any hidden litter was recovered.

Scott said: “We got some great feedback from the locals saying ‘you lot are brilliant’, ‘what a brilliant idea you have come up with’ and ‘we are very proud to see people who care so much about the environment’.

“On behalf of C&W Seals, we would like to thank all the people who were involved.”

Managing director Chris Willmott, area manager Danny Willmott and landscape operative Karl Reeves teamed up to ensure the rubbish collected was taken away and recycled where possible.

Justin Simpson, manager of ISS Lifestyle, which runs the Lifestyle in the Gardens café and pitch and putt in Norfolk Gardens, supplied the group with refreshments and food after the beach clean.